Why did Aima Baig deactivate her Instagram account? Singer explains

Pakistani singer Aima Baig reveals her Instagram account was temporarily deactivated after an attempt to hack her profile.

Fans of singer Aima Baig were recently left worried after her Instagram profile was found to be deactivated.

However, the singer’s PR manager, Sahar Iqbal, has cleared the air and confirmed that the singer is doing well and is only taking a temporary break from the platform.

According to Iqbal, someone had attempted to hack Baig’s Instagram profile, causing the platform to lock it for security reasons.

She said, “Someone had tried to hack into her profile that led to her reporting the matter to Instagram. The platform put her profile on a lock for safety and security purposes.”

Furthermore, she said that a team of professionals is now conducting a verification check on the singer’s account.

Baig revealed that the hacker had tried to appropriate her social media identity for malicious purposes.

She thanked her fans for their concern and asked them not to interact with any profiles or pages claiming to be her on social media.

Baig’s temporary departure from Instagram is only for security reasons, and she plans to return to the platform soon.