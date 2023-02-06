Cosplayers, gamers, and anime fans unite at Karachi Comic Con 2023

Fans of comic books, anime, film, science fiction, and fantasy genres gathered at the Arts Council in Karachi on Sunday to celebrate the fifth edition of the Karachi Anime and Comic Con.

Organized by Geek Haven, the event was a celebration of geek culture in Pakistan and offered a range of activities and entertainment for visitors of all ages.

Contrary to popular belief, comic cons are much more than just a chance to dress up. The fifth edition of the Karachi Anime and Comic Con was a celebration of all aspects of geek culture, including screenings, panels, gaming, a marketplace, tournaments, an art competition, trivia, performances, and food.

Visitors were treated to a range of iconic characters from movies and shows, including Wednesday Addams with her mother Morticia and sidekick Thing, Harley Quinn, Ken Kaneki, Chainsaw Man characters, and Peter Pan.

The event was a safe and inclusive space for adults and children to express themselves and have fun.

The event included a screening of Puffball, a Q&A session with film director Arafat Mazhar, a Tekken 7 tournament, a Beyblade segment, a hot takes segment, a performance by dance group Anarchy, and a cosplay walk.

These activities offered something for everyone and demonstrated organizer’s commitment to “revitalizing the spirit and reawakening love for anime, manga, cosplay, gaming, and the Korean and Japanese culture.”

The fifth edition of the Karachi Anime and Comic Con was a resounding success and a celebration of geek culture in Pakistan.

The event offered a safe and inclusive space for fans to come together and enjoy their shared interests, making it a must-visit event for fans of comic books, anime, film, science fiction, and fantasy genres.