Vehari bus rape case: Driver, guard remanded into police custody

A court has sent the driver and security guard of a passenger bus on a four-day physical remand over the alleged rape of a bus hostess near Vehari.

On Saturday, an 18-year-old hostess on board a Vehari-bound bus was allegedly raped on the way by the security guard of the vehicle at gunpoint.

On Sunday, police presented the arrested guard and driver before a special court and sought a 14-day physical remand.

However, the court remanded the suspects into police custody for four days. Police say the suspects’ DNA test would also be conducted.

The Rahim Yar Khan-based hostess was also presented in court to record her statement.

Police said they were collecting evidence related to the incident, and vowed the culprits would be dealt with as per law.

Daniwal Police Station House Officer Nasir Mehmood said a DNA test of both the suspects would be conducted. They would be handed over severe punishment after gathering all the evidence.

Meanwhile, the woman’s father has expressed disappointment over the police investigation.

He said the FIR was registered without his knowledge. He wanted to file a case on his own terms, and demanded strict punishment for the culprits.

According to police, the Vehari-bound bus from Mailsi was empty as all the passengers had been dropped off. When it was en route to Vehari, the guard snatched the hostess’s mobile phone and went to the seats at the back. When the woman went up to him to get her phone, the guard raped her at gunpoint.

When the bus reached Vehari, the woman raised a hue and cry and gathered people. On seeing this, the guard fled from the spot.

Police rushed to the scene and shifted the woman to hospital, arrested the guard and filed a rape case on Saturday night.

An initial medical examination had confirmed the rape.