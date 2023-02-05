Watch Live
Suspect held in Islamabad child abuse case

Minor's father alleges in FIR that a man raped his son in Islamabad's Sector G-7 on Feb 3
Samaa Web Desk Feb 05, 2023
<p>Artwork by SAMAA Digital</p>

Police claim to have arrested a man suspected to have sexually abused a minor boy in Islamabad’s Sector G-7.

Islamabad’s Aabpara Police Station said on Sunday that the incident occurred on Feb 3, and a first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of the child’s father.

According to the FIR, the suspect called his son out of the house on Feb 3 through the neighbour’s son. He then took the minor at the rear side of his house and raped him, the father alleged.

Police claim they have arrested the suspect.

Islamabad

rape

sexual abuse

Child rape

