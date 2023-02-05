Suspect held in Islamabad child abuse case

Police claim to have arrested a man suspected to have sexually abused a minor boy in Islamabad’s Sector G-7.

Islamabad’s Aabpara Police Station said on Sunday that the incident occurred on Feb 3, and a first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of the child’s father.

According to the FIR, the suspect called his son out of the house on Feb 3 through the neighbour’s son. He then took the minor at the rear side of his house and raped him, the father alleged.

Police claim they have arrested the suspect.