Najam Sethi confirms 3-match T20 series against Afghanistan

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) chairman management committee Najam Sethi confirmed on Sunday that Pakistan will face Afghanistan in 3-match T20 series in Sharjah at the end of March.

Najam Sethi had earlier told in a press conference that Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) conttacted them after Australia pulled out of the series.

Najam Sethi had suggested Afghanistan board that T20 series would have better ratings and more viewers. He had also told the ACB that ODI series would not give benefit to both teams.

PCB MC head also told in the tweet that he supported ACC decision to grant Afghanistan equal share of ACC revenues like BCCI, PCB, SLC & BCB.

Pakistan has won all three T20 matches and all four ODI matches against Afghanistan so far, hence have 100% record against the neighbours.

Pakistan’s last victory against Afghanistan was in 2022 Asia Cup, a match Pakistan won by just 1 wicket.