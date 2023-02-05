Watch Live
PSG in talks with Messi over renewing contract

World champion Messi is going through terrific form recently
AFP Feb 05, 2023
<p>Lionel Messi is in talks with Paris Saint Germain over renewing his contract with the French champions. PHOTO: AFP</p>

Paris Saint-Germain’s football advisor Luis Campos says he will be “delighted” if Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi agrees to extend his contract with the French champions.

The 35-year-old seven-time Ballon D’Or winner achieved his lifetime ambition of winning the World Cup in December but has maintained a decent run of form on his return to France.

He scored a key goal in the 3-1 win over Montpellier and then notched his 10th Ligue 1 goal of the season on Saturday as PSG, missing Kylian Mbappe and Neymar through injury, came from behind to beat Toulouse 2-1.

Messi joined PSG in 2021 on a two year contract, with the option of renewing it for another, after an emotional farewell to Barcelona where he had spent his whole professional career.

“We are in discussions. I cannot hide that, I would love to have him involved in this project, that he can continue with us,” Campos told French broadcaster TF1.

