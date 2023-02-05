Govt sympathetic to public sentiment on inflation: Maryam

PML-N Senior Vice President and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said she acknowledged the pain and misery the public was going through in the face of inflation.

Addressing a party workers convention in Multan, Ms Nawaz said electricity, gas, food, everything is costly and the government is unhappy about it.

The people of Pakistan knew who has caused this inflation, she said, adding the “watch thief” will not be spared.

Talking about the performance of her party’s previous governments, Maryam said whenever former premier Nawaz Sharif was in power the country saw prosperity. If nine years of Nawaz’s governments were excluded, there will only be despair left to see.

She said Nawaz Sharif provided relief to the people in all sectors, adding the way he did in the part, he will again rid the country of all the ills it faced.

In a reference to the incarceration of Fawad Chaudhry, the PML-N firebrand said the PTI leaders were weeping after spending just two days in jail. Looking at them, she said, she felt proud of her father who spent months behind bars but never shed a tear.

She said a politician did not cry, but stood strong. Taking a jibe at the former ruling party falling out of favour with the military, she said they were doing politics on the crutches of [a retired senior military person] and cannot figure out what to do now after that support has been withdrawn.

Maryam claimed former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa had admitted his institution made a “blunder” by supporting PTI chief Imran Khan. However, she said, the admission was not enough; the ex-chief would have to remove this “blot” on politics.

She remarked that Imran was not a blunder, but a “snake” protected by the “group of five”, and now the same snake was biting them.

Commenting on Imran Khan’s “stuff jail” movement, she said the person who kept harping for four years about imprisoning his political opponents should first get his own bails cancelled. Owing to a fear of arrest, he is ‘using’ party workers and women as shields outside his Zaman Park residence, she stressed.

‘All set for polls’

Addressing the same gathering, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah suggested Imran Khan begin his ‘stuff jail’ movement and he would be kept in the same cell where PML-N leaders were imprisoned.

Dispelling what he called “propaganda” that the PML-N was not in favour of elections, he said the party was ready and would sweep Punjab.

The minister said the PTI did nothing since 2014 except long marches and protests.