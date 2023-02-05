Quetta Gladiators edge Peshawar Zalmi by 3 runs in exhibition match

Quetta Gladiators edged Peshawar Zalmi by 3 runs in a last over thriller exhibition match at the Bugti Stadium in Quetta on Sunday in front of a full house.

The nail-biting match was witnessed by the Quetta crowd, who witnessed the International superstars like Shahid Afridi, Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmad and others.

Quetta Gladiators batted first and did not get off to a good start as three of the top four could not reach double figures.

Ahsan Ali, Umar Akmal and Sarfaraz Ahmed were dismissed early but then Iftikhar Ahmed scored 94 runs off 50 balls and remained not out, including six sixes in the last over.

In reply, Peshawar Zalmi got off to a great start as opener Muhammad Haris scored 53 runs and was the top scorer.

Shahid Afridi, 27 years after his International debut, showed that he could still smack International bowlers all over the park.

Muhammad Hasnain picked three key wickets and dismissed Babar Azam for 23, Azam Khan for six and Haseeb Ullah for 12 runs to bring Quetta back in the match.

Peshawar needed eight runs in the last over but Naseem Shah bowled a brilliant over and conceded only four runs to win for Quetta.

Iftikhar Ahmed was given player of the match for his brilliant innings of 94 runs.