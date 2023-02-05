Twitter demands $1,000 monthly fee from businesses to keep verified status

Twitter is looking to monetize its platform further by charging businesses $1,000 a month to keep their verified status, according to a report by The Information.

Brands that do not pay the monthly fee could reportedly lose their verified badges, although it is not clear when this would take place.

Internal messages viewed by the outlet also suggest that Twitter may charge an additional $50 a month for each affiliated account to display a badge.

The social media giant recently launched its Verification for Organizations program, which allows companies to verify their identity and display badges for associated accounts, such as employees and executives.

These latest changes come as Twitter CEO Elon Musk implements several measures to increase revenue and tackle the company’s $12.5 billion debt.

These include charging users $8 a month for a verified status and forcing developers to pay for access to Twitter’s API.

The company has also been auctioning off assets, including office furniture, after allegedly failing to pay rent in multiple locations, including its San Francisco headquarters.

Twitter has not yet officially announced pricing information for its Verification for Organizations subscription, and the company did not responded yet.

However, a screenshot of an email between Twitter product manager Evan Jones and a business confirms the $1,000 a month rate for the verified status and $50 for each additional affiliated account per month.