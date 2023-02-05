WhatsApp brings convenience to message management with pinned feature

WhatsApp is aiming to enhance its capabilities as a messaging platform with the introduction of new features, one of which is the ability to pin messages in individual or group chats.

This functionality, currently being tested through a beta update, is aimed at providing users with an easy way to keep track of important messages that may otherwise get lost amidst a sea of new messages.

The ability to pin individual messages comes as an addition to the already existing feature of pinning important chats to the top of the app.

The new feature will allow users to place the most prominent messages at the forefront without the need to access additional settings.

Moreover, WhatsApp is testing other features such as calling shortcuts for easier calling, in-app banners to notify users of the 2GB file sharing capability, and the ability to share photos in their original quality.

No official word has been released on when these features will be made available to all users, but with the company’s track record of constantly updating and improving the platform, it’s only a matter of time before they become officially available.