IftiMania in full swing, hits ‘Minister’ Wahab for 6 sixes in an over

Iftikhar Ahmad showed the cricket fans his #IftiMania on Sunday, as he hit Punjab’s caretaker Sports Minister Wahab Riaz for six sixes in an over in Quetta exhibition match.

Quetta Gladiators were 148 for the loss of five wickets before the last over of first innings and it looked like Peshawar Zalmi were going to strict Quett Gladitors around 160.

But Iftikhar Ahmad kept his amazing run of form going from Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) where he scored 347 runs in 10 matches at strike rate of 161.

Iftikhar started slow in the innings but soon got his form back and was at 58 runs off 44 balls before start of the last over.

But he hit the experienced fast bowler for six sixes in the over to finish with 94 runs.

Many people loved Muhammad Hafeez’s commentary, who was making his debut in the commentary box and seemed excited while witnessing the masterclass.