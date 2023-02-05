Quetta exhibition match resumes after stoppage

The exhibition match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators was stopped for some minutes on Sunday, due to disturbance by the crowd at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium.

According to reports, the crowd was waiting outside the stadium and were waiting for security clearance but 10 overs were held.

Some fans became angry and started pelting stones towards the ground, due to which the match was stopped.

The match resumed after some minutes after all the fans came in and started enjoying the play between world class cricketers.

Shahid Afridi was also representing Peshawar Zalmi, who won the title with his former side in 2017.

Quetta Gladiators were led by their captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who won the title for them in 2019.

Peshawar Zalmi’s new captain, the national team’s skipper Babar Azam was leading the side.