Condolences pour in for ex-president Pervez Musharraf

The news of the passing away of former military ruler General (retired) Pervez Musharraf, who was 79, has elicited a wave of condolences from political figures in Pakistan.

Musharraf passed away early Sunday morning in Dubai, where he had been living since 2016, due to amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed their condolences over the death of former president Gen. (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

The president and the prime minister also expressed their sympathies with the bereaved family, President Secretariat Press Wing and PM Office Media Wing, in their separate press releases said.

The president and prime minister also prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif also wrote Istirja for the former president - who had overthrown his government.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and the services chiefs also expressed their sympathies for the passing of the former Chief of Army Staff.

A statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) conveyed “heartfelt condolences” and prayed for the departed soul.

Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry praised Musharraf as a great person whose thoughts and ideology always put Pakistan first.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani also expressed deep sorrow over the former president’s demise. He said that in this hour of sorrow, he shares his grief with the bereaved family.

India’s main opposition Congress party leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted “once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace 2002-2007”.