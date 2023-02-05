Security official martyred, eight injured in Quetta ‘suicide’ blast

One person has been reported killed and eight others injured in what is said to be a suicide blast on Quetta’s Gulistan Road on Sunday noon.

The victim is said to be a security official, identified as Tanveer. Police claim to have found remains of the suspected suicide bomber from the blast site.

The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the attack. In a statement, the banned group said their target was security officials.

The area has been sealed by the security forces.

Police claim the bomber was on foot and exploded his suicide vest. The explosion that occurred on Quetta’s busy Gulistan Road was so severe that it was heard over a large distance.

The injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital, Benazir Hospital and the Combined Military Hospital as the rescue operation was underway.

Police say teams of the Bomb Disposal Squad reached the spot on receiving information of the blast. They also collected evidence and ball bearings from the site.