Pakistan » Balochistan

One killed, five injured as blast rocks Quetta

Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan claims responsibility of attack
Muhammad Atif Ali Feb 05, 2023
<p>Blast site on Barak Gulistan Road in Quetta. Photo: File</p>

An explosion occurred on Barak Gulistan Road in Quetta on Sunday noon leaving one dead and five injured.

The area has been sealed by the security forces.

The injured have been moved to Benazir Hospital as the rescue operation was underway.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined and an investigation is underway.

Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility of the attack.

