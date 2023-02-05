Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai

Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf passed away today in Dubai.

General (retd) Musharraf served as the President of Pakistan from 1999 to 2008 and was known for his pivotal role in the country’s political and military history.

1943 - Pervez Musharraf born in Delhi, India.

1964 - He got commission from Pakistan Military Academy Kakul.

1965 - Musharraf participates in the war between India and Pakistan.

1971 - Musharraf participates in the Bangladesh Liberation War.

1998 - General Musharraf becomes Chief of Army Staff and leads a successful military operation in Kargil, India.

1999 - General Musharraf overthrows the elected government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a bloodless coup and assumes the presidency.

2001 - General Musharraf joins the US-led coalition against terrorism in the wake of the 9/11 attacks and provides support for the US-led war in Afghanistan.

2002 - General Musharraf implements a series of reforms aimed at modernizing Pakistan’s economy and strengthening its institutions.

2007 - General Musharraf suspends the Chief Justice of Pakistan, leading to widespread protests and calls for his resignation.

2008 - General Musharraf resigns from the presidency after facing growing pressure from the opposition and the military.

2010 - General Musharraf returns to Pakistan and announces his intention to run for the presidency, but is disqualified by the courts.

2013 - General Musharraf returns to Pakistan after living in self-exile for several years and faces a number of legal challenges related to his time in power.

2018 - General Musharraf is placed under house arrest and faces charges related to the 2007 suspension of the Chief Justice.

2023 - General Musharraf passes away in Dubai.

General (retd) Musharraf will be remembered as a controversial figure in Pakistan’s history, but also for his efforts to modernize the country and improve its international standing. His legacy will continue to be debated for years to come.