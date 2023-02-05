Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

Pakistan is observing Kashmir Solidarity Day with great enthusiasm to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir who have been struggling for independence from Indian oppression since decades.

A minute of silence was observed at 10am across the country, as sirens rang out in support of the cause.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif will address a special session of the Legislative Assembly of Azad Kashmir.

Throughout the country, celebrations and seminars were held to raise voices against the brutalities of the Indian occupying forces.

The All-Party Hurriyat Conference, along with other parties, submitted memorandums at the United Nations office, demanding a referendum in Kashmir under the UNO resolutions.

In his message, President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, condemned India’s brutal behavior in the region, including enforced disappearances and the use of pellet guns against the Kashmiri people.

As Pakistan marks 33 years of solidarity with the people of Kashmir, the country remains steadfast in its commitment to the independence of Kashmir and the fight against Indian oppression.

The world is watching as the people of Kashmir continue to suffer, and it is the duty of nations like Pakistan to stand up for their rights and fight for their independence.

The celebrations of Kashmir Solidarity Day serve as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for freedom and justice in the region.