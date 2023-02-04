Over 100,000 labourers jobless as power looms shut down

In a sign of the worsening economic crisis in the country, 30 percent of power loom industries in Faisalabad have shut down, rendering over 100,000 labourers jobless.

Power looms have been non-functional owing to the non-availability of thread, which has forced Faisalabad’s daily-wagers like Muhammad Sarwar to go on without a salary for days. No shopkeeper is ready to loan him any grocery anymore.

“It is very difficult to make ends meet. I’m worried that my children are going hungry at home. Since the industry is shut, there is no work,” Sarwar said.

The sudden surge in the rate of dollar caused a 30 percent hike in the price of thread, which in turn resulted in the shutdown of over 80,000 power looms.

Sarwar isn’t the only one. He is among the over 100,000 labourers who are experiencing starvation at home.

“We are under a debt of Rs18,000-20,000. The situation is so difficult that we don’t have food to feed our children. The kids are sick and on top of that they are going hungry,” rued Sarwar’s wife.

According to textile industrialists, one shift of workers has been eliminated as exports came to a halt.