Pakistan to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day today

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed across the country today to express support to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

The day will also be marked to expose the worst oppression being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces against Kashmiris in India-occupied Kashmir.

One-minute silence will be observed at 10am across the country.

In his message on the occasion, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari demanded India end its “gross human right violations” in occupied Kashmir, reverse its illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, including demographic changes, repeal the draconian laws being used to suppress the Kashmiri people, and implement the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

Solidarity walks

Solidarity walks will be organised in Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit and the four provincial headquarters.

In the federal capital, the walk will be led by cabinet members, including Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif and Qamar Zaman Kaira. It will be joined by other parliamentarians and people from different walks of life.

Human chains

Human chains will also be formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Posters and billboards will be displayed on important roads, airports and railway stations to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people.

Radio Pakistan will broadcast special programmes to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of occupied Kashmir.

Punjab interim CM Mohsin Naqvi

According to the Punjab Directorate General of Public Relations (DGPR), interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed all departments to mark Kashmir Day by taking out processions and holding seminars.

He appealed to the masses to take part in the processions in a bid to show to the people of the occupied valley that Pakistanis stood with them in this tough time.

Restricted rallies in Peshawar

In view of the security concerns, the Peshawar Division commissioner has issued a letter to hold Kashmir rallies inside buildings.

The letter was issued to the military secretary to the governor and the principal secretary to the chief minister.

In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital, the deputy commissioner has already imposed Section 144 over to security concerns.

Minister’s message

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the nation will mark Kashmir Day with zeal and fervour to express solidarity with the people of the occupied valley.