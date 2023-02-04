Maryam discusses mass contact drive with party’s ex-lawmakers

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on Saturday met with former lawmakers and party ticket holders at the party’s secretariat in Model Town, Lahore.

Ms Nawaz has intensified her public outreach campaign since her return to the country after staying for four and a half months in London.

She also deliberated on the suggestions by the former lawmakers and ticket holders on how to disseminate the party’s narrative among the public. She said her father and former premier Nawaz Sharif always tried to provide relief to the people when he was in power, while Imran Khan only perused politics of blame-game.

The PML-N leader also reiterated her father’s statement that PTI chief Imran Khan used to say he would make his political opponents cry, but added the tables have turned now.

She said this in the context of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry tearing up during a television show after he was released on bail in the case of allegedly hurling threats at election commission members and their families.

Earlier in the day, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had said the PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo’ movement was not for those who would start weeping after spending just two days in prison.