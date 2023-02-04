Lawlessness: Two street criminals burnt alive by citizens in Karachi

With street crime registering a massive spike in recent months, residents of the megalopolis of Karachi caught and burnt two suspected street criminals alive on Saturday evening.

Police said that they were called out to 4K Rounabout in Ajmer Nagri area of New Karachi on Saturday evening with reports of two street criminals present there.

Central SSP Rana Maroof told SAMAA TV that the street criminals were reportedly attempting to snatch valuables from people standing by a rickshaw stand.

While doing so, they were jumped by passers by and disarmed.

The suspected street criminals were then set upon by the angry crowd.

After beating the two suspected street criminals, some in the mob set the men on fire.

Soon after, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot.

They shifted the suspected criminals to Abbasi Shaheed Hosptial where they succumbed to their wounds.

SSP Maroof said that they have arrested five people who were involved in setting the two suspected criminals on fire while they are trying to identify others who may have played their part in the heinous act.

Asked whether the victims were street criminals, SSP Maroof said that they have recovered a motorbike, a hand gun, three phones – suspected to be stolen – from the site which witnesses claimed belonged to the supected criminals.

In January, the first month of the year, at least 10 people were killed for resisting street criminals.