ACC principally agrees to hold Asia Cup 2023 on ‘neutral venue’

The Asian Cricket Council on Saturday agreed in principal to hold the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 on a neutral venue.

This was decided during a meeting of its executive board in Bahrain on Saturday.

A formal readout of the key decisions taken during the board meeting stated that the ACC had a constructive dialogue on the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

“The board agreed to continue discussions on operations, timelines and any other specifics with a view to ensure the success of the tournament.”

“An update on the matter would be taken on the next ACC executive board meeting to be held in March 2023,” it said, suggesting that a final decision on the venue is likely to be taken next month.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is among the favorite neutral venues for the tournament.

The tournament was scheduled to be held in Pakistan later this year. But earlier this year, the ACCC unilaterally decided to shift it to India.

The move was strongly protested by Pakistan.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi traveled to Bahrain to present Pakistan’s case and oppose the unilateral decision to shift the venue to India.

But with Pakistan unlikely to visit India for the tournament and India unwilling to travel to Pakistan for the tournament – which motivated the unilateral move, it was suggested that the venue should be moved to a location acceptable to both Islamabad and New Delhi.

Pathway Inclusions

Meanwhile, The executive board has approved the inclusion of teams from Japan (the Japan Cricket Association) and Indonesia (Persutan Crickcet Indonesia).

They will be included in the ACC pathway tournaments to participate in the events as invitees.

Further, the ACC board approved operational budget for the years 2023 and 2024 and distributions from Asia Cup 2022.