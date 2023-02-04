Peshawar blast: Picture shows suicide bomber with facilitator

In a significant development in the Peshawar Police Lines attack case, the police has got hold of a photograph purportedly showing the suspected bomber along with his alleged facilitator on the Ring Road.

The screen grab shows the two men on a motorcycle on the Ring Road. The facilitator is said to be riding the bike, while the suspect is seated on the pillion.

Police sources said the facilitator helped the alleged suicide bomber get to the Ring Road from where he entered the GT Road. They said the facilitator then parted with the suspected bomber at Jamil Chowk.

On Friday, an apex committee comprising top brass of military and civilian leadership agreed that the Centre and provinces would adopt a uniform strategy to counter terrorism and eliminate the internal facilitators of militants.

The deadly suicide blast inside the Police Lines area’s mosque left 86 people killed, as per the provincial police chief.

The apex committee meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir also in attendance at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor House.

The committee directed the authorities concerned to improve implementation on the National Action Plan (NAP) in context of the new ground realities.