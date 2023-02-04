Govt to reach out to Afghan Taliban over terrorist attacks

The government plans to ask the secretive supreme leader of the Afghan Taliban to rein in militants in Pakistan after a suicide bombing killed scores of policemen in a mosque in Peshawar, officials said on Saturday.

Investigators have blamed an affiliate of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for Monday’s blast in Peshawar that killed 84 people inside a fortified police headquarters.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Faisal Karim Kundi, said delegations would be sent to Tehran and Kabul to “ask them to ensure that their soil is not used by terrorists against Pakistan”.

A senior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police official told the AFP that the Kabul delegation would hold “talks with the top brass”.

“When we say top brass, it means… Afghan Taliban chief Hibatullah Akhundzada,” he said on condition of anonymity. Afghan officials did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.

But on Wednesday, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi warned Pakistan to “not pass the blame to others”. “They should see the problems in their own house,” he had said. “Afghanistan should not be blamed.”

Over the first year of the Taliban rule, Pakistan witnessed a 50 percent uptick in militant attacks, concentrated in the border regions with Afghanistan and Iran, according to the Pak Institute for Peace Studies.

Last year, Kabul brokered peace talks between Islamabad and the TTP, but the shaky truce collapsed.