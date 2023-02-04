Gold price falls again after three-day reprieve

The price of gold plummeted by Rs4,000 on Saturday, the last day of the trading week, after witnessing a rise over the past three days.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association President Al-Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand on Saturday, the price of a tola (11.66 grammes) of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs4,000 to Rs204,500.

Similarly, the price of 10 grammes of 24-karat gold also fell by Rs3,429 to Rs175,326.

The price of 10 grammes of 22-karat gold – the most widely preferred weight of jewellery by buyers – stood at Rs160,715.

In the international market also, the price of gold decreased by $46 to reach $1,865 per ounce.

Price of silver

The price of silver also saw a downward trend and the price of a tola of 24 karat of the precious reached Rs2,250 with a decrease of Rs100.

Similarly, the price of 10 grammes of silver closed at Rs1,929 after a decrease of Rs85.74.

The price of the metal remained Rs22.36 in the international market.