Naseem Shah appointed Balochistan Police goodwill ambassador

The Balochistan Police on Saturday appointed Pakistan cricket team pacer Naseem Shah as their honorary deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for a day.

A ceremony was held in Shah’s honour to promote a soft image of the law enforcement agency among the public.

At the ceremony, Shah, clad in a police uniform, was also named the goodwill ambassador of the Balochistan Police.

Last year, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police had appointed cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi as their goodwill ambassador.

A special ceremony had been held by the KP police in Afridi’s honour, during which KP Inspector General Moazzam Jah Ansari pinned the badges of honorary DSP on the pacer.