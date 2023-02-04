Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو

Naseem Shah appointed Balochistan Police goodwill ambassador

Pacer becomes honorary DSP for a day
Samaa Web Desk Feb 04, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Naseem Shah. PHOTO/FILE</p>

Naseem Shah. PHOTO/FILE

The Balochistan Police on Saturday appointed Pakistan cricket team pacer Naseem Shah as their honorary deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for a day.

A ceremony was held in Shah’s honour to promote a soft image of the law enforcement agency among the public.

At the ceremony, Shah, clad in a police uniform, was also named the goodwill ambassador of the Balochistan Police.

Last year, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police had appointed cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi as their goodwill ambassador.

A special ceremony had been held by the KP police in Afridi’s honour, during which KP Inspector General Moazzam Jah Ansari pinned the badges of honorary DSP on the pacer.

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div