Imran announces nationwide ‘voluntary arrest, stuff jail’ movement

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday announced a national voluntary arrests and ‘stuffing jail’ movement.

“Let them get their wish of putting us all in jail and the let everyone know as well where does the nation stand,” he stated.

“Wait for my signal to launch the movement,” he directed his supporters.

He said this in a public address on Saturday afternoon via video link from his Zaman Park mansion in Lahore.

Imran also admitted that he had secretly planned to march on to Islamabad during his December 17 rally in Rawalpindi on the confluence with the federal capital at the end of his long winded march through Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, he said that he called it off at the last minute because he feared further clashes.

Only two provinces gave funds

Earlier, Imran also clarified the government’s narrative that Rs417 billion were given to KP during PTI’s tenure for enhancing security with the funds sourced from the other provinces.

Imran clarified that only two provinces gave the funds, Punjab and KP while they received no funds from Balochistan or Sindh for the purpose.

Fixed matches

Imran also lashed out at the composition of the caretaker governments claiming that in both Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the caretaker set ups created were not neutral.

Anti (PTI) people were brought into the caretaker governments in the two provinces, he said.

PDM has no plan

Earlier, Imran said that the incumbent Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government has no plan to save the country and that unless the nation wakes up now, everyone will be responsible for its fate.

Imran said that they have been facing a worse treatment than under former dictator General (retired) Pervez Musharraf when he was put into jail.

They have been lodging cases against my party members, arresting them and subjecting them to custodial torture while violating our basic human rights, Imran claimed.

He added that he was unable to lodge an FIR for the attack on him.

Imran reiterated that the probe had proved there were three attackers and not one as claimed by the government. Further, there were five unidentified men in the CTD office that worked to eke out a particular statement from the suspect and foil investigations.

Claiming that there was no rule of law in the country, he said that it was all part of their plan to intimidate the opposition so that the cases against those hiding in London can be quashed and allow them to return.

Noting that it was constitutionally binding to hold elections in 90 days after dissolution of the assemblies, they have been trying to harass and intimidate or arrest us and weaken us to the point where they can delay elections because they are scared to contest polls against us.

Today, the entire Pakistan is looking towards the judiciary, he said. If elections go beyond 90 days, it will mean there is no democracy or rule of law in this country.