ECP should give election date after reviewing law, order situation

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should review the prevailing security situation in the country before deciding on dates for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

This was suggested during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Lahore on Saturday.

During the meeting, the two discussed various issues of national importance.

Party sources said that they two discussed the agenda for the upcoming All Parties Conference (APC) as well.

It was deliberated that the conference must discuss, among other topics, critical issues of elections, national economy and on jointly evolving a way forward.

At this, Shehbaz said that the PDM government was working day and night to fix the national economy.

“Soon we will control the fresh wave of inflation,” he was quoted by party sources as saying.

He added that they believe in pursuing constructive politics rather than disruptive politics.

Participating in by-polls

During the meeting, Rehman restated his stance that the PDM should sit out next month’s by-elections on vacant national assembly seats.

Around 70 seats in the national assembly fell vacant after Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf approved resignations by PTI lawmakers.

As soon as resignations of PTI members had been accepted, Rehman had stated that the PDM would not contest the elections.

However, differences emerged when the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), led by former president and party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari pushed to contest the polls without the PDM.

It led to a series of talks with the suggestion of fielding joint candidates for the polls.