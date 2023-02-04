To meet IMF demands, govt mulls enhancing tax on sodas, cigarettes, petrol

To meet the demands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of enhanced tax revenues, the government is mulling proposals to increase taxes and duties imposed on various goods.

Sources privy to the talks between the visiting IMF delegation and the federal government said that Islamabad has been pushed to greatly increase its tax revenues.

Whether this is through direct taxation or indirectly through various duties, levies and auxiliary taxes.

To hep the government, the fund on Saturday proposed to raise taxes and duties.

This included imposing 17% federal excise duty on air tickets. Further, an increase in duty of 50 Paisas on expensive cigarette.

Similarly, it was proposed enhancing taxes on luxury items such as energy drinks.

A levy on bank income was also proposed apart from raising the general sales tax (GST) to 17% to 18% on petroleum products and increasing the development levy.

The government has already assured the delegation to increase taxes and non-tax revenues by next week. This could mean new prices for fuel are announced over the weekend.

The IMF has pointed it out to the government that it is facing daunting economic challenges, including delays in economic reforms, loans, increase in inflation, and a substantial decrease in foreign exchange reserves.

After completing the technical review, the visiting IMF delegation has moved on to policy level talks.

The ongoing review is expected to be concluded by February 9. It will be followed by deliberations with an approval from IMF board later in February when the next tranche of the extended fund facility will be released.