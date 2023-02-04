After Police Lines blast: Govt imposes Section 144 in Peshawar

In a bid to protect the people against terrorists in the wake of Monday’s Police Lines suicide blast that claimed the lives of 102 people, Peshawar’s district administration has imposed Section 144 in the city and barred gatherings of five or more people.

In a notification issued by Peshawar Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan on Saturday, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code was being imposed in the city, under which the gatherings of five or more people has been prohibited for 10 days.

According to the notice, the ban was being imposed in wake of the ongoing law and order situation in the area and to provide a “congenial atmosphere to the general public.

“It is important to maintain peaceful and agitation-free environment within the premises of District Peshawar,” the notice read.

Further, it explained that the district administration was apprehensive that the gathering of more than five people may create law and order situation and may result in any mishap.

“Furthermore, it may lead to breach of peace and tranquility in District Peshawar.”

To avoid possibility of unwanted persons with criminal intent terrorisms or other attempting to intrude in the area, it said, adding, that he had reasons to believe that there are sufficient grounds to proceed under Section 144.

Gatherings, however, can be conducted if prior permission is sought from the deputy commissioner.