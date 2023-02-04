Another U-turn?: Imran hints at participating in APC

In another U-turn, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has decided against boycotting the All Parties Conference scheduled for February 7.

Imran and his party had been invited by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to participate in the conference scheduled for Tuesday.

Sources have suggested that Imran has now taken a trademark U-turn and has decided that the party will be represented in the conference.

It is likely, sources said, that PTI leader Azam Swati and allied leader Sheikh Rashid (who would have been invited independently given that he is the leader of his political party) will attend the conference on behalf of PTI.

However, Imran’s party had previously stated that they will not participate in any such conference.

Addressing the media on Friday, PTI leader Asad Umar had stated that their party will not sit with the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government after they had embarked on an alleged harassment or victimization drive against PTI leaders.

He said that dozens of cases have been registered against PTI leaders including chairman Imran while leaders such as Shahbaz Gill, Azam Swati and Fawad Chaudhry have been arrested and subjected to alleged custodial torture.