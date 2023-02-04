after fake encounters: Indian army, RAW found involved in drug trafficking

Another racket by Indian troops that traps Kashmiris in criminal activities and then are led into fake encounters has been exposed.

Exposed by Pakistani intelligence agencies, reports say that Indian security officers deputed in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are putting peace in the region at stake all in the pursuit of enhancing their careers through unethical means.

In secretly recorded videos, Indian army officers can be seen approaching Kashmiris and luring them with money and promises for other rewards to indulge in criminal activities such as drugs and weapons smuggling,

Once they allegedly smuggle the contraband, the very officers then “apprehend” the poor, unsuspecting Kashmiris and present them as criminals.

They are later killed in mock operations and fake encounters.

The matter was also exposed by Jammu and Kashmir’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) in a letter to Jammu and Kashmir police chief along with a video of the CID chief instructing him to not get involved in the plan.