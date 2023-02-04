Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Azad Jammu Kashmir

after fake encounters: Indian army, RAW found involved in drug trafficking

Innocent Kashmiris are first bribed to smuggle drugs and later killed after being 'caught with drugs'
Sumaira Khan Feb 04, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Another racket by Indian troops that traps Kashmiris in criminal activities and then are led into fake encounters has been exposed.

Exposed by Pakistani intelligence agencies, reports say that Indian security officers deputed in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are putting peace in the region at stake all in the pursuit of enhancing their careers through unethical means.

In secretly recorded videos, Indian army officers can be seen approaching Kashmiris and luring them with money and promises for other rewards to indulge in criminal activities such as drugs and weapons smuggling,

Once they allegedly smuggle the contraband, the very officers then “apprehend” the poor, unsuspecting Kashmiris and present them as criminals.

They are later killed in mock operations and fake encounters.

The matter was also exposed by Jammu and Kashmir’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) in a letter to Jammu and Kashmir police chief along with a video of the CID chief instructing him to not get involved in the plan.

raw

indian army

Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

drug trafficking

weapon smuggling

Research Analysis Wing

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div