Dar slams Imran for skipping Apex Committee meeting

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday slammed former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for skipping the all-important meeting of the Apex Committee in Peshawar on Friday.

In a series of messages posted on social media site Twitter on Saturday morning, Dar reacted to a tweet posted by Imran where he claimed not to recognize an “imported government” installed through conspiracy and horse trading“.

“Irresponsible tweet of Imran Khan is designed only to damage the country’s security situation and vitiate the political atmosphere,” he said and pointed to how Imran had ‘destroyed’ Pakistan’s economy, allowing it to fall from 24th largest economy of the world in 2018 to 47th in 2022.

He added that it speaks “volumes of bad governance, incompetence, unprecedented debt accumulation, mismanagement and corruption-led rule which caused high inflation and unbearable miseries for the people of Pakistan.”

“Everyone knows, he is a selfish, narcissist, megalomaniac who since his constitutional removal from PM-office has gone berserk.”

Dar continued that the contrast between PM Shehbaz Sharif and Imran could not be more stark.

“Shebaz Sharif invited him as leader of a political party for a national dialogue on security subject and National Action Plan (NAP) which effects every Pakistani and Imran Khan’s response in this uncouth and crass manner is shocking.”

Imran and the PTI skipped the meeting, noting that they were being subject to a witch hunt by loding cases against all cadres of its leadership.