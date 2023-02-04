Cricketers extend best wishes to Shaheen Shah Afridi, Ansha Khan on their wedding

In an intimate ceremony held in Karachi on Friday, Shaheen Shah Afridi, one of Pakistan’s leading pacers, exchanged vows with Ansha Afridi, daughter of former national cricket team skipper Shahid Afridi.

The couple’s nikkah was attended by close family and friends, including many of Shaheen’s national team colleagues.

Pictures and videos from the Nikkah ceremony have been making rounds on the social media.

Shaheen’s colleagues expressed their joy and best wishes towards the newlyweds as they extended their warm wishes to the couple on their social media.

Shahid Afridi wrote a heart-warming note to his daughter and congratulated the new couple on their big day.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he wrote, “Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart.”

The ex-bowling coach of the Pakistani cricket team, Shaun Tait, also congratulated Shaheen, as he shared a tweet saying, “Welcome to the club.”

The former Pakistan cricket captain, Wasim Akram, sent his wishes to the couple saying, “Blessings for @iShaheenAfridi and Ansha on becoming life partners.”

Many other members of the Pakistani cricket team, including Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Muhammad Rizwan, and others also extended their prayers to the couple.

The official account of Lahore Qalandars, shareed a video message on Twitter, as the whole team congratulated Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi on their wedding.