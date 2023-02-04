In Quetta, prisoner earns freedom after passing Balochi language test

Imagine facing a lengthy prison sentence but have the option of getting it commuted and secure freedom all by learning a language, would you do it?

While you dwell on that, a prisoner in Quetta Jail has been able to secure her freedom by passing an exam for the Balochi Language.

Rabia Kanwal had been imprisoned in the Quetta jail.

After she cleared the exam for the language, her imprisonment was commuted. Since after the sentence was commuted, she was released.

According to the Quetta jail administration, Balochi, Brahui, Pashto and Persian languages had been added to the prison manual after an amendment to the law and added to the previously available languages of Bengali, Punjabi, Urdu and a few other languages.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi said that amendments to the prison education manual would benefit all prisoners who pass exams for the local language.

She added that due to the lack of local languages in the prison manual, the prisoners who were continuing their studies in Balochi and Brahui languages were not getting any relief in their punishment.

Later, a female prisoner had pointed out this matter and so the matter was placed before the Balochistan Cabinet.

The Balochistan Cabinet reviewed the proposal of the prison administration and okayed the necessary amendments to the manual and added the missing local languages of Balochistan in it.