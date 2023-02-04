New allegations or just jealous?: Rakhi Sawant accuses husband of infidelity

Less than a month after making headlines for changing her religion and her wedding, Rakhi Sawant recently broke down in front of the paparazzi, talking about the difficulties she is facing in her marriage with Adil Khan Durrani.

In an emotional encounter with the Indian media, the former Bigg Boss star claimed that her husband was involved in an extra-marital affair and that the woman involved was now blackmailing him.

Recently, Sawant was spotted outside her gym by the paparazzi where she made a plea to the media.

She requested them to stop interviewing or interacting with her husband in any way, stating that it was she who brought him into the limelight but he had betrayed her.

Sawant accused her husband of being a liar, who swore by the Holy Quran that he would block the woman – with whom he was having an extramarital affair – however, he failed to do so and the woman was now using some “dirty proof” against him.

In Januanry 2022, the Main Hoon Na actor revealed that she married Durrani after just three months after she met him, but kept the marriage a secret on demands of Durrani.

Initially, Durrani denied marrying her, but later Sawant shared pictures and videos of her Nikkah ceremony on her social media.

Later, Durrani shared a post on his Instagram account, and publicly announced their marriage, stating he “just had to handle a few things so had to be quiet” about their marriage.

It is now clearing up what those “few things” could have been.