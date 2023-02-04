New provisions added to FIR for Peshawar Police Lines suicide attack

The authorities on Saturday added two new provisions to the first information report (FIR) lodged for Monday’s suicide attack in Peshawar Police Lines Mosque that claimed 102 lives and injured at least more than 200 worshipers and police personnel.

The new provisions added the included the desecration of a worship place and of the Holy Quran.

The FIR of the mosque suicide blast already included provisions for terrorism, murder, attempted murder and assault on a police officer.

According to the police, the investigation teams had found torn pieces of Holy Quran from the crime scene, which had been preserved by the mosque administration.

The provisions were added a day after an Apex Committee meeting was held in Peshawar which was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and was attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) among heads of political parties, civil administration and other stakeholders.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited he crime scene and vowed to root out terrorism from the country and establish lasting peace.

The number of martyrs in the attack exceeded 102, while more than 220 people including worshipers and police personnel were left injured.

The high intensity explosion shook the entire mosque premises and severely damaged the both the interior and the exterior of the worship place.