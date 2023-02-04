Pakistan, Afghanistan sign agreement to eliminate double taxation

Pakistan and Afghanistan on Friday signed an agreement to eliminate the double taxation policy for further enhancing the bilateral and economic ties between the two countries.

Double taxation policy refers to the imposition of taxes on the same income, assets or financial transaction at two different points of time.

The Afghan delegation was led by Director Revenue Legal Services Nida Mohammad Siddiqui, while the Pakistani delegation was headed by FBR Director General (DG) International Tax Operations Mr Sajidullah Siddiqui.

The delegations of both the countries came on a table for negotiations at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for the third time.

After a detailed discussion and exchange of views, both parties agreed on a consensus to avoid the double taxation policy.

The consensus draft was later signed by the heads of both delegations.

FBR Chairman Asim Ahmed said that the pact will further strengthen the economic relations between both neighboring countries.