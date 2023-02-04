ECP suspends all elected LG representatives in Punjab, KP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday suspended elected representatives of local government and cantonment boards in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) ahead of the upcoming elections of the provincial assemblies in both provinces.

Punjab and KP assemblies, that had been dissolved on the direction of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan will have elections on the vacant seats; of which dates are yet to be announced.

The action had been taken by the election body to ensure transparency in the elections in both administrative units.

The ECP stated that the representatives of the local bodies had been suspended under the Clause 3 of Article 218 of Constitution, while the representatives of cantonment boards will also remain suspended until the polls are concluded.