Present evidence of TTP attacks from Afghanistan via diplomatic channels: Afghan Taliban

The interim government in Afghanistan has called on Islamabad to present evidence of its soil being used by terrorists to via proper diplomatic channels.

This was stated by the Afghan Taliban Spokesperson Suhail Shaheen while talking to SAMAA TV host Kiran Naz on the show Do Tok Baat on Friday.

Clarifying comments of Interim Afghan Taliban government Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, he said that Muttaqi had only asked Pakistan to conduct comprehensive investigations into the Peshawar blast because a suicide jacket could not pack enough power to cause a concrete building to collapse.

He stated that the Afghan Taliban have 20 years of experience and know a thing or two about suicide bombing and its potency.

He categorically denied the allegations that Afghanistan foreign minister had asked Pakistan to ‘look inwards’ on the Peshawar blast instead of blaming Afghanistan.

Shaheen said Afghanistan’s foreign ministry had instead expressed sympathy and condolences with the families of victims.

He added that the interim Taliban government maintains a policy that no faction is allowed to use Afghan soil to launch attacks against any country.

Furthermore, he said, that thus far, no country had presented evidence of TTP’s presence on Afghan soil with Afghanistan through diplomatic channels.

Taliban spokesperson said stability in both countries was imperative to open new doors of development and trade.

Suhail Shaheen earlier tweeted and condemned the attack on a mosque in Peshawar which resulted in so many casualties and injuries.

He expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims and said places of worships have their sanctity in religion Islam and none has right to violate it.