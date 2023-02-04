Those who extended olive branch to terrorists to be held accountable: KP governor

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Friday said that the Apex Committee meeting in Peshawar earlier that day had decided to scrutinize the negotiations undertaken with terrorists, the terms agreed and hold to account those who extended an olive branch to them.

He said this while talking to SAMAA TV host Kiran Naz on the show Do Tok Baat.

He said that the provincial police and the security forces have all rendered great sacrifices as they countered terrorists on the front lines.

Asked about the decisions taken during Friday’s apex committee, the KP governor said that all decisions will be implemented in their true letter and spirit.

The KP governor said that the prime minister had issued directions to the finance minister to implement decisions of the apex committee.

He also pinned hopes from the All Parties Conference (APC), scheduled to be held on February 7 to take further decision and discuss practical solutions.

Ali continued the government’s recent narrative that blamed former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for the rise in terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said what ever they did was an open secret and that the nation knew from the first day what they were doing.

He disclosed that the apex committee had decided to hold to account all those involved in negotiating with terrorists and any terms which were agreed and had extended an olive branch towards the terrorists during the PTI era.

KP governor accepts it was Peshawar blast was the result of a security lapse.