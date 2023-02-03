NA by-polls: Coalition partners hint at fielding joint candidates against PTI

The rainbow coalition of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided to abandon its previous policy of not contesting by-elections on seats vacated after resignations of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were accepted from the National Assembly.

The ruling alliance has now started considering whether or not to leave the field empty for the PTI in the by-elections.

It was also agreed to form a committee comprising federal ministers to prepare a joint strategy on joint participation of PDM and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the elections.

It is pertinent to note that the head of PDM had earlier announced that they will not participate in the by-elections.

But now the proposal to bring a common candidate in all the constituencies is being considered.

PPP Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari had insisted that the PDM and PPP should field candidates in the elections, whether through separate candidates against PTI’s candidates.

In this regard, Baloch National Party (BNP) Mengal has contacted PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on fielding joint candidates.

The PDM chief is also expected to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Saturday.