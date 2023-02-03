Elon Musk announces good news for Twitter creators

In a surprising move that mimics similar move by other social media companies, Twitter on Friday announced a plan to reward creative users.

Creators, who posts threads and ads appear in their reply threads will be entitled to a share of the ads shown in those threads.

In classic style, the decision was announced by Twitter owner Elon Musk via a tweet on the platform on Friday.

“Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads,” Musk wrote.

He continued that to be eligible, the creator’s account must already subscribe to Twitter Blue Verified

The move is similar to the one by other social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, SnapChat and one that TikTok is exploring.

These platforms all share ad revenues with creators for the content they produce on the platform.

Of late, the move has become one of desperation by companies in order to retain exisiting subscribers and users apart from attracting new users and subscribers.

SnapChat used the move to attract creatives and incentivize content production.

Twitter has also seen an exodus of users since Musk took over last year and went about with a host of changes of how the platform operated.