PM’s Apex huddle vows to exemplary punishment to terrorists who shed blood in Peshawar

The apex committee in Peshawar on Friday vowed to hand out exemplary punishment to terrorists who have shed the blood of innocent Pakistanis in Peshawar Police Lines suicide blast.

The huddle had been summoned in the provincial capital on Friday by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to review the evolving law and order situation in the country following Monday’s suicide blast that left 102 people dead and over 200 injured.

The committee meeting was presided by PM Shehbaz and attended civil and military leaders including Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.

The provincial caretaker administration, heads of various political parties and other stakeholders attended the meeting.

PM Shehbaz first received a briefing on the overall security situation in the country and the counter terror operations currently underway.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari apprised the huddle about the progress made in probing Monday’s suicide blast.

He said they had managed to trace the route taken by the suicide bomber to gain access to the highly secure Police Lines area.

He added that they managed to track the routes via security cameras installed along the route.

IGP Ansari further said that they have identified the bomber.

The meeting participants prayed for the martyrs of the attack and for the speedy recovery of those injured.

It was agreed to give Rs2 million as compensation to those who died and Rs500,000 for those injured.

Attackers will be punished

In a declaration issued after the committee meeting, it said that those who attacked innocent Pakistanis will be given exemplary punishment.

Moreover, the government will ensure the safety of life and property of citizens at any cost.

The Apex Committee also paid tribute to all the law enforcement agencies who were serving the nation.

The apex committee also urged all sections of society to refrain from any baseless speculations about terrorist incidents.

Stresses for improvements in NAP

The apex huddle also reviewed the National Action Plan (NAP) and the status of its implementation.

The forum deliberated on suggestions for further improving the plan keeping in view of the current scenario.

The meeting also approved a move to upgrade training, weapons, technology for National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Police.

It was decided to construct CTD headquarters and establish modern forensic laboratory in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“A Safe city project will start in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa like Islamabad and Lahore,” the committee agreed.

Border management

The top brass military and civilians also reviewed border management control and immigration system in the meeting.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Maulana Asad Mehmood, caretaker chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, COAS Gen Asim Munir, all chief secretaries, and others were among the attendees of the meeting.

It was agreed that all the organs of the state must work in the spirit of cooperation to achieve common national goals for the elimination of terrorism.

The meeting agreed in principle to adopt a strategy among the federation and the provinces to end terrorism.

Urges clerics to denounce terrorism

The meeting also praised the decision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to call All Parties Conference (APC) and expects all national and political leadership to sit on one table to take united stance via national consensus against terrorism.

The meeting also appealed to the Ulemas, Sheikhs and religious leaders to use the forum of mosque for the eradication of terrorism and inform the public with the clear declarations that such attacks are absolutely forbidden and against the Quran and Sunnah.

The committee participants said those who shed innocent blood have nothing to do with Islam.