‘Professor’ Muhammad Hafeez gets admission at Karachi University

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain Muhammad Hafeez, famously known as the “Professor”, got admission at the Karachi University (KU) for BS Health Physical Education and Sports Sciences (HPESS) program on Friday.

Muhammad Hafeez received a souvenir from KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, who welcomed him to the institution.

The former skipper told that he was unable to complete his studies due to cricket in his young days.

The 42-year-old hoped to take advantage of the perfect opportunity after taking retirement from cricket last year.

Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi lauded Muhammad Hafeez for his decision and said physical training is important these days.

He encouraged other students to keep themselves busy with the sports and activities, which would keep them healthy, both physically and mentally.