Shaheen Shah Afridi ties the knot with Ansha Afridi

Pakistan Cricket Team’s ace fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi tied the knot on Friday with Ansha Afridi, the daughter of former skipper Shahid Afridi.

The “Nikaah” ceremony was performed at a mosque in Karachi, where the family and friends were present.

A reception was also hosted in Karachi, where national team’s skipper Babar Azam, former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, vice captain Shadab Khan, former captain Muhammad Hafeez, fast bowler Naseem Shah and others were present.

Shaheen Shah Afridi looked elegant in a Sherwani as his pictures went viral on social media, and many Twitteratis joked about the girls who had their hearts broken due to Shaheen.

Shaheen Shah Afridi’s best friend Muhammad Rizwan could not attend the wedding due to his committment with Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) but congratulated him in a video message.