Lasbela incident: 41 bodies hands over to relatives after DNA identification

The bodies of 41 victims of the Lasbela bus incident were handed over to their legal hires on Friday after the Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) at the University of Karachi on Friday completed DNA identification.

At least 41 people were killed and several others were injured when a passenger bus, traveling from Quetta to Karachi, plunged into a ravine and caught fire near the Chinki stop in the Bela area of Lasbela on the morning of January 29, 2023.

The police said teams from the fire brigade, rescue services, and law-enforcement agencies arrived at the site of the accident and launched a rescue operation, but faced obstacles due to the darkness and cold weather in the morning.

A spokesperson for the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, stated that as per the medico-legal examination, the bodies were completely charred, adding that a total of 37 body samples and 32 references were submitted to the SFDL for DNA identification.

Several passengers belonged to the same family.