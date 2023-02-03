Amid ‘exodus’: Wait times for getting a Pakistani passport increased

Amid reports of an ‘exodus’ from Pakistan with some 800,000 people leaving the country last year to find work abroad, the passport authorities have increased the wait time to receive a new passport.

In a circular issued on Friday by Police Assistant Director Zainullah Mehsud, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports has revised the delivery time for printing of passports in various categories due to the higher number of passport applications.

The circular stated that a normal passport will now be delivered in 21 days.

Passports which have been applied under the ‘urgent’ processing, will also be delivered in no less than seven days.

Those applied under the ‘fast-track’ category will now be issued within four days.

The notice have now been placed on notice boards of all regional or executives passport offices.

Recently, the government had introduced e-Passports. It contains around 29 new security features, including an electronic chip embedded in one of the passport pages.