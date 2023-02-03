WATCH: Sana Khan writes history being first ACCA qualified transgender of Pakistan

Sana Khan - a resident of Multan and a transgender - has broken barriers despite the plethora of challenges she faced including getting disowned by her family. She is currently serving as a finance manager after completing her ACCA.

Unfortunately, the transgender community in Pakistan has been facing societal nonacceptance, and negligence since decades. However, Sana has emerged as an inspiration for people like her, proving that despite challenges; passion for something can take a person places.

But passionate individuals like Sana, who remain strong on nerves, did something against the odds.

Since childhood, Sana was passionate to get quality education and make a career, and she has certainly achieved so.

She completed her matriculation from a government school and later pursued study in finance.

Sana said that she studied (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) ACCA and later completed Bachelors of Science in Applied Accounting from Oxford Brooks University.

Her passion and interest in finance made her the first ACCA qualified transgender of Pakistan. Sana is currently working as a finance manager at a private organization.

She shared with SAMAA TV that her siblings felt reluctant in recognizing her as their family member. The family members also pressurized her to leave the house, said Sana.

Her message to the transgender community is that the people like her should not consider disreputable jobs as an earning source but rather choose the path of education to earn a respectful livelihood for themselves.

Sana’s journey is a motivation for people of the transgender community and disseminate the message that self-worth is self-created.